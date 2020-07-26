Development in infrastructure boosts grape cultivation in Kashmir

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed on Sunday morning at around 7 am. The yatra resumed after a gap of nearly five months. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Vaishno Devi Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. Safety measures have been put in place by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The safety measures include online registration and social distancing. During the first week, Board has fixed a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims a day - 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the Union Territory. The pilgrims are required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. It is mandatory for pilgrims to wear face masks. Kids below 10 years, pregnant women and people above 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra. Persons with co-morbidities have also been suggested to avoid the pilgrimage. Later as and when the situation normalises, advisory for this group shall be revisited, the Board said. Covid test reports of pilgrims are being checked at helipad and yatra entry points. Before resumption of the pilgrimage, a massive sanitisation drive was launched by the shrine board from Katra to Bhawan.
Youth in Kashmir will have more opportunities to hone their skills in sports with the enhancement of required infrastructure. After Jammu and Kashmir became the Union Territory, construction of playground in Ganderbal is ongoing in full swing. This initiative will play a vital role to boost sports activities help the local youth to show their sports talent. The government is spending huge amount of money to improve sports infrastructure in the valley. Despite showing excellent performance in sports, Kashmiri youth were facing difficulties due to lack of basic facilities. With Jammu and Kashmir government's efforts, new playground will meet all the requirements of the sports enthusiasts. One of the local players said, "They have taken a very big initiative to construct this ground. Last one year has been better. They have started this construction work a year back and ground is improving day by day. Sports play a pivotal role." A local said, "The government has taken a very good initiative after locals demanded for it. Youth will take more interest in games."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19. He said, "During COVID-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine centre in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID-19 and also created employment opportunities,"
