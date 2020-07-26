Development in infrastructure boosts grape cultivation in Kashmir

Grape farmers of Kashmir's Ganderbal are getting benefits of Centre's various schemes.

Because of these schemes production of grapes has increased and profits are likely to go up.

Ganderbal district is famous for its grape but in recent time farmers suffered due to incorrect methods.

Department of Floriculture took cognizance is providing assistance.

After getting Union Territory status Jammu and Kashmir's agricultural development gained momentum.