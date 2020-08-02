Global  
 

"Feeder bands" from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Florida
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published
"Feeder bands" from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Florida

A timelapse filmed today (August 2nd) in Fort Lauderdale in Florida shows the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

"Filmed from 6am to 7am this morning...with the feeder bands from Hurricane Isaias that is 40 miles offshore," said the filmer.

Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Florida's east coast, no longer expected to reach hurricane strength

Bands of heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Florida's east coast on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Early bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast...
Seattle Times - Published


AlyAlyOutnFree

Aly MacKenzie🌙☀️🏳️‍🌈#BLM We have feeder bands from the tropical storm racing towards us. I can hear thunder rumbling in the background while… https://t.co/GzXZldWQWW 2 hours ago

nikkio

Nikki O RT @DaveWarrenCBS4: Recon flights finding the deep convection from Tropical Storm Isaias to the northeast of the center of circulation. A… 11 hours ago

DaveWarrenCBS4

Dave Warren Recon flights finding the deep convection from Tropical Storm Isaias to the northeast of the center of circulation.… https://t.co/4Q0SU3HHjZ 12 hours ago

wx_florida

South Florida WX ...SHOWERS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach F… https://t.co/NFdXhcRPcF 13 hours ago

JenTromans

Jennifer Tromans RT @PhilFerro7: While the Keys should remain free of a direct strike, feeder bands coming across will provide tropical storm force winds an… 3 days ago

PhilFerro7

Phil Ferro While the Keys should remain free of a direct strike, feeder bands coming across will provide tropical storm force… https://t.co/EYESJCsgiL 3 days ago

tates5a

TRANSform RT @Hunt_Wx: The outermost feeder band from Hurricane #Hanna is now moving into Fayette County. These outer bands will mean tropical down… 1 week ago

Hunt_Wx

Hunter Williams The outermost feeder band from Hurricane #Hanna is now moving into Fayette County. These outer bands will mean tr… https://t.co/nwSAQUD0OC 1 week ago


Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 11am Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 11am Update

ABC Action News tracks Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:04Published
Tropical Storm Isaias whips up the surf in southern Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias whips up the surf in southern Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias, which was recently downgraded from a hurricane, sent pounding surf onto the beaches of southern Florida on Sunday (August 2nd). Footage showed some brave surfers taking on the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:15Published
Tree downs power line in West Palm Beach [Video]

Tree downs power line in West Palm Beach

A downed tree took down a power line in a West Palm Beach neighborhood.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:04Published