"Feeder bands" from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Florida
A timelapse filmed today (August 2nd) in Fort Lauderdale in Florida shows the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.
"Filmed from 6am to 7am this morning...with the feeder bands from Hurricane Isaias that is 40 miles offshore," said the filmer.
Aly MacKenzie We have feeder bands from the tropical storm racing towards us. I can hear thunder rumbling in the background
South Florida WX ...SHOWERS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach
Phil Ferro While the Keys should remain free of a direct strike, feeder bands coming across will provide tropical storm force winds
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 11am UpdateABC Action News tracks Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias whips up the surf in southern FloridaTropical Storm Isaias, which was recently downgraded from a hurricane, sent pounding surf onto the beaches of southern Florida on Sunday (August 2nd).
Footage showed some brave surfers taking on the..
Tree downs power line in West Palm BeachA downed tree took down a power line in a West Palm Beach neighborhood.