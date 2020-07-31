NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon
Two NASA astronauts aboard the Space X were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely.
Amy Johnson reports.
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 yearsTwo Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its..