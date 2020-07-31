Global  
 

NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Two NASA astronauts aboard the Space X were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely.

Amy Johnson reports.

