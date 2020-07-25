COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols.

In Bengaluru, lord Ganesha's idol can be seen in an avatar of a doctor.

In another set of idols, Ganesha's mice can be seen battling coronavirus.

These Ganesh idols are made by Shreedhar.

Country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August.