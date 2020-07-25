COVID-themed Ganesha idols grab attention in Bengaluru

In a daring rescue operation, a policeman and two others jumped into a well to rescue an elderly woman who had accidentally fallen into it. Locals alerted the police as soon as they saw the woman fall. Udupi town police sub-inspector Sadashiva Govroji, fire and rescue staff Vinayaka and a local Auto-driver Rajesh Nayak got into the well and brought the woman out safely. They then tied a harness around the woman and slowly pulled her out of the well. Many locals had gathered at the spot and witnessed the brave rescue act by the three men. Locals were all praise for the three people. The incident happened in Udupi town of Karnataka on 6th of August, 2020.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.
With highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases of COVID-19, India has crossed 20 lakh mark on Aug 07. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 20,27,075 with 6,07,384 active cases and the cumulative death toll reached to 41,585. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 6th August is 2,27,24,134 134 including 5,74,783 samples tested yesterday.
The businesses of idol makers have been affected badly in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid coronavirus pandemic. Ganesh idols makers haven't got any orders ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The businesses of idol makers have gone down in Vilacheri Village of Madurai district due to COVID-19 outbreak. They are dependent on festivals in order to earn their livelihood. While speaking to ANI, an idol maker Alagar said, "Every year we get orders for big idols but this year due to COVID-19 restriction we didn't get any order." "We are facing difficulties as we depend on festivals for our livelihood. This year we are making small idols but we are not sure if we can sell them in the market," he added. There are over 57,070 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
Sheer example of unique talent, a Bengaluru artist created Lord Ram's portrait from his typewriter. Gurumurthy completed the portrait of the deity in four hours. He chose bhoomi poojan day of the Ram Temple to create the mesmerising portrait. He dedicated this portrait to the Ram Temple. Gurumurthy has been doing this unique art work since 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on August 04 held a meeting with doctors of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are admitted at the hospital after testing positive of COVID-19. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu informed that Chief Minister is asymptomatic. His condition is stable and is responding to the treatment. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him.