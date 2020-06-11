Punjab Hooch Tragedy: AAP demands CBI probe

In a major crackdown, spurious liquor has so far claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur. As the tragedy is unfolding, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur at 11. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab government to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI.
Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people. Jain's statement came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned AAP government's decision rejecting Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court. LG Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers. "Investigation and prosecution are two different things. Prosecution is done by lawyers. It's not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits. At the same time, no innocent should be punished," Jain said. Delhi cabinet had earlier rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by city police. Cabinet said it would not help a 'free-and-fair' trial of cases related to North East Delhi riots. Government said that LG Baijal has rejected cabinet decision by exercising special power under Article 239AA(4).
Politics over the New Education Policy continues as Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the policy had two problems. Welcoming some of the reforms, Sisodia also pointed out changes, he thought were a problem. The new National Education Policy (NEP) recommends a "highly-regulated" and "poorly-funded" education model, while it is either confused or silent on how the reforms outlined in it will be achieved, Sisodia said. Referring to the policy as a "progressive document", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it recognises the flaws in the current education system but was unable to break free of the pressures of old traditions. "The NEP is a progressive document but there is no roadmap for its implementation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also raised a question of why the policy was not discussed in Parliament. Tharoor said BJP has chosen unrealistic targets in the education sector through NEP.
Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah, once the centre of social life, has now become a 'source of cancer'. "Sewerage treatment plants are not working in the city, the toxic water flows into Buddha nullah water body, the massive inflow of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the water body in recent years has now turned it into a source of disease like cancer," said a NGO worker, Jaswant Singh. "The toxic flows into river Sutlej, which is one of life line of Ludhiana city," the NGO worker added. The river Sutlej, which originates from Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, flows through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The mayor of Ludhiana City, Balkar Singh Sidhu informed, "Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, himself watching out the cleaning project of Buddha Nullah water body. I hope, it will become the old and clean water body again as it was earlier."
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her of conspiring to seize the late actor's assets and putting him under mental stress. The probe team said that it's keeping a 'watch' on Rhea. They also visited the residence of film director Rumi Jaffery. Bihar police also denied that Mumbai police, which was the first to start probing the death, were trying to hinder their investigation. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar, rejected calls for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the police force was confident of investigating the case, but if Sushant's family wanted, it could seek a CBI probe. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Although the cause is considered suicide, Mumbai police is probing the incident and has recorded the statements over around 40 people, including Rhea and other Bollywood personalities like film-maker Mahesh Bhatta and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case and when FIR was lodged in Patna why she is demanding handing over the case to Mumbai Police. He claimed that Rhea demanded CBI probe to gain people's sympathy and she was playing a victim card, she never intended the CBI inquiry.
Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab government announced weekend lockdown. Only essential shops are allowed to be open on Saturday and Sunday. Punjab Police maintained strict vigil at the check-points amid COVID-19. Punjab Government has also barred inter-dist movement on weekends except for e-pass holders.
Punjab police have arrested three persons, who mixed phenyl and pesticides in water tanker of a quarantine centre, which was meant for police personnel. In initial investigation, police come to know that the accused committed the crime to take personal revenge as police had arrested the brother of one of the accused earlier. Arshpreet K Grewal, SHO Basti Jodhewal says, "Police had arrested the brother of one of the accused earlier, initial inquiry suggests they did it to take revenge". This is a one of a kind of incident of taking revenge from police personnel.
Border Security Force 10 battalion has seized 60 packets of heroin from Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur on July 18. The seized heroin worth around Rs 300 crore and was being sent from Pakistan to India. The BSF troops deployed along the bank of river Ravi, observed some suspicious item floating (a bunch of water Hyacinth) from Pakistan to India side.