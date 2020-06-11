Punjab Hooch Tragedy: AAP demands CBI probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 2 staged a protest in front of a civil hospital in Tarn Taran over hooch tragedy case.

The protestors demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann also reached civil hospital and met to the patients and family members of the deceased.

He slammed the CM Singh and demanded CBI probe.

Hooch tragedy claimed at least 86 lives.

Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11.

The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids.

The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.