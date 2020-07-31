Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence

|
|
Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician
Amar Singh's mortal remains reach Delhi from Singapore; taken to Chhatarpur farmhouseSources close to the family of the late politico said that Amar Singh will be cremated on Monday.
DNA
Once close friends, here's why things went sour between Amar Singh and Amitabh BachchanAmar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan once shared a very strong bond and were often spotted together at events.
DNA
Amar Singh: The political stalwart who counted industrialists, Bollywood stars as close friendsAccording to reports, Amar Singh passed away while battling a kidney ailment.
DNA
Subhash Chandra Indian billionaire media baron
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
Amar Singh: The wily Thakur who had friends across political spectrumRajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital on Saturday at the age of 64, skilfully navigated the intersection of politics and corporate world..
IndiaTimes
Amar Singh dies at 64
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Samajwadi Party Political party in India
Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Singapore Country in Southeast Asia
Amar Singh's mortal remains to reach Delhi from Singapore todayAmar Singh breathed his last on Saturday in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments.
DNA
|
|
|
