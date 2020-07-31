Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have been kept at his residence in the national capital.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra paid their last respect to articulate politician.

He passed away on August 01 at the age of 64 at the hospital in Singapore.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital for several months.