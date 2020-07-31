Global  
 

Last respects paid to Amar Singh at his Delhi residence
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have been kept at his residence in the national capital.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra paid their last respect to articulate politician.

He passed away on August 01 at the age of 64 at the hospital in Singapore.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital for several months.

Amar Singh (politician) Amar Singh (politician) Indian politician

Amar Singh's mortal remains reach Delhi from Singapore; taken to Chhatarpur farmhouse

 Sources close to the family of the late politico said that Amar Singh will be cremated on Monday.
DNA

Once close friends, here's why things went sour between Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

 Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan once shared a very strong bond and were often spotted together at events.
DNA

Amar Singh: The political stalwart who counted industrialists, Bollywood stars as close friends

 According to reports, Amar Singh passed away while battling a kidney ailment.
DNA

Subhash Chandra Subhash Chandra Indian billionaire media baron


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi Riots: Cops say ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain confessed to being mastermind behind communal violence

 Police said that during the interrogation the now suspended AAP councillor revealed that he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson using his political power and money...
DNA
Hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 86 lives, 25 arrested [Video]

In a major crackdown, spurious liquor has so far claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur. As the tragedy is unfolding, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur at 11. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab government to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Amar Singh: The wily Thakur who had friends across political spectrum

 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital on Saturday at the age of 64, skilfully navigated the intersection of politics and corporate world..
IndiaTimes
Amar Singh dies at 64 [Video]

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Political party in India

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world [Video]

Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues for a long time. On March 22, he had tweeted a video from his hospital bed, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 3 weeks earlier, he had debunked rumours of his death with a message titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. A month earlier, he had posted a rapprochement message for actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two had been close friends till a falling out around a decade ago. In the political world, Singh had been considered close to Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, until he quit the party in 2010. A year later, he floated the Rashtriya Lok Manch which didn't perform well in the subsequent elections. In 2014, he had joined Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:35Published

Singapore Singapore Country in Southeast Asia

Amar Singh's mortal remains to reach Delhi from Singapore today

 Amar Singh breathed his last on Saturday in Singapore due to kidney-related ailments.
DNA

My Money: 'My daughter's therapy costs £5,490 each month'

 Matt Hitchcock from Singapore takes us through his week during the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published
Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has died aged 64 years. Singh was ailing for a long time and was unergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore. He had his family by his side. Once he was a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:52Published
India extends ban on International flights till August 31st | Oneindia News

India on Friday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights till August 31. Actress Rhea Chakraborty releases emotional video message. Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published