'Declare locust attack national disaster', CM Gehlot appeals to PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
'Declare locust attack national disaster', CM Gehlot appeals to PM Modi

'Declare locust attack national disaster', CM Gehlot appeals to PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 2 said that he has written to PM regarding locust menace in the state.

He said, "I had seen such menace only 30 years back.

This year it's massive.

Only 2-3 districts of the state have not seen locust attacks, crops are getting destroyed.

I have requested the PM to declare this a national disaster," "Farmers should be given compensation for the damage of their crops and a survey should be done for the same," added Gehlot.

