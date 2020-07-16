'Declare locust attack national disaster', CM Gehlot appeals to PM Modi

|
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Have requested PM to declare locust attack national disaster: Rajasthan CMRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to declare the locust attack a national..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot must have conversation first: Congress on whether rebel leader can returnAfter Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he will embrace rebel Congressmen if they apologise to the "high command", the Congress on Sunday made it clear..
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to hold meeting with CMs on Covid-19 management
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan also involved in horse-trading, claims Ashok GehlotUrging PM Narendra Modi once again to restrain BJP from trying to topple an elected government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused Union ministers..
IndiaTimes
