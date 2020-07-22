Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir.

Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads.

Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet.

Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone.

The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot.

