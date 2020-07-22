Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

|
|
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Ayodhya railway station ready for makeover, first phase to be completed by June 2021As the preparations are in full swing for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, the work for Ayodhya railway station's makeover, with..
DNA
Devotees light diyas at Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhavani ashram ahead of 'bhumi pujan'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Clothes prepared for Ram Lalla handed over to Mahant Satyendra Das
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Have requested PM to declare locust attack national disaster: Rajasthan CMRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to declare the locust attack a national..
IndiaTimes
Hanuman divine vanara companion and devotee of the Hindu god Rama
CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52Published
Hinduism Religion and way of life
Delhi Riots: Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain confesses to being mastermind behind communal violencePolice said that during the interrogation the now suspended AAP councillor revealed that he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson using his political power and money...
DNA
DNA
Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti calls Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Nalayak' for suggesting virtual 'Bhoomi Poojan'Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, one of the highest bodies of Hindu sadhus and sants, attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief..
DNA
Temples in North America to hold virtual prayer to celebrate Ram Temple's foundation laying ceremonyHindu temples in North America will hold a virtual national prayer to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, religious groups..
IndiaTimes
Sita Hindu goddess
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan, N Ram move SC, challenge validity of law on criminal contemptFormer union minister Arun Shourie, veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospitalWashington – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. FILE - In..
WorldNews
Congress welcomes temple constructionCongress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said, “Indian National Congress whole-heartedly welcomed and welcomes the judgment of the Supreme Court paving the path for..
IndiaTimes
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after hospitalizationJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who underwent a "minimally invasive" procedure earlier this week," is back home and doing well, the Supreme Court said.
USATODAY.com
Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992
|
|
|
