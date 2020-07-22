Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:51s - Published
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir.

Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads.

Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet.

Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone.

The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ayodhya railway station ready for makeover, first phase to be completed by June 2021

 As the preparations are in full swing for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, the work for Ayodhya railway station's makeover, with..
DNA
Devotees light diyas at Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhavani ashram ahead of 'bhumi pujan' [Video]

Devotees light diyas at Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhavani ashram ahead of 'bhumi pujan'

Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas. Tapasvi Chhavani ashram was glittering with earthen lamps at Ramghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Aug 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Clothes prepared for Ram Lalla handed over to Mahant Satyendra Das [Video]

Clothes prepared for Ram Lalla handed over to Mahant Satyendra Das

Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, on August 02 handed over clothes that have been prepared for Ram Lalla to the chief priest of the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. Speaking to ANI, the chief priest of the makeshift of Ram Lalla Temple, Mahant Satyendra Das said, "Ram Lalla will be made to wear these clothes from tomorrow till 5th August. On 5th, we will have the option to use yellow, green or saffron clothes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Aug 05

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Have requested PM to declare locust attack national disaster: Rajasthan CM

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to declare the locust attack a national..
IndiaTimes

Hanuman Hanuman divine vanara companion and devotee of the Hindu god Rama

CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya [Video]

CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on July 25. He will take stock of preparations of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05. The construction of temple will begin after foundation stone laying ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri [Video]

'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5," said Govind Dev Giri the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. "To ensure social distancing at the programme, we've decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees," said Swami Govind Dev Giri. "Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple. All chief ministers will be invited to the programme," Govind Dev Giri added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Delhi Riots: Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain confesses to being mastermind behind communal violence

 Police said that during the interrogation the now suspended AAP councillor revealed that he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson using his political power and money...
DNA

Delhi Riots: Cops say ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain confessed to being mastermind behind communal violence

 Police said that during the interrogation the now suspended AAP councillor revealed that he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson using his political power and money...
DNA

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti calls Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Nalayak' for suggesting virtual 'Bhoomi Poojan'

 Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, one of the highest bodies of Hindu sadhus and sants, attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief..
DNA

Temples in North America to hold virtual prayer to celebrate Ram Temple's foundation laying ceremony

 Hindu temples in North America will hold a virtual national prayer to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, religious groups..
IndiaTimes

Sita Sita Hindu goddess


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan, N Ram move SC, challenge validity of law on criminal contempt

 Former union minister Arun Shourie, veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

 Washington – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. FILE - In..
WorldNews

Congress welcomes temple construction

 Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said, “Indian National Congress whole-heartedly welcomed and welcomes the judgment of the Supreme Court paving the path for..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after hospitalization

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who underwent a "minimally invasive" procedure earlier this week," is back home and doing well, the Supreme Court said.
USATODAY.com

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Lalla's clothes ready ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan' [Video]

Ram Lalla's clothes ready ahead of 'Bhumi Pujan'

Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, collected clothes that were being prepared for Ram Lalla. Idol of Ram Lalla is likely to don..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather in Ayodhya: DIG [Video]

More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather in Ayodhya: DIG

Ayodhya DIG, Deepak Kumar on August 02 said that on foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, not more than 5 people allowed to gather. "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details [Video]

PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details

PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi temple ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The head priest of the temple said that they have been given seven minutes times in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published