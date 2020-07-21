Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

|
|
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:37Published
Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flightSplashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Nasa SpaceX crew return: Astronauts set for ocean splashdownDoug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX capsule will make the first crewed US water landing in 45 years.
BBC News
SpaceX Crew Dragon to Bring 2 NASA Astronauts HomeBob Behnken and Doug Hurley are getting ready to splash down after two months in orbit.
NYTimes.com
SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published
SpaceX astronauts cleared for return despite weather concernsDespite hostile weather conditions posed by Hurricane Isaias, NASA announced that the return of two SpaceX astronauts from the International Space Station is a..
CBS News
SpaceX crew say goodbye before returning to EarthTwo U.S. astronauts based on the International Space Station on Saturday gave their farewells as they planned to return to Earth. (Aug. 1)
USATODAY.com
Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISSThe first US astronauts to reach the International Space...
WorldNews
Live Coronavirus Updates: Tracking Global News, Cases and DeathsHard-hit Florida faces hurricane season. The virus is picking up speed in the Midwest, and in other states that thought they had already seen the worst of it.
NYTimes.com
Tropical storm conditions to spread in Florida as Isaias nearsThe tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as it passed over the island chain.
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias's path nears east coast of FloridaBands of heavy rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida's east coast Sunday morning as the tropical storm slowly spun just offshore.
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
|
