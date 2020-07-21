Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years.

The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on Sunday, after a 19-hour journeyfrom the International Space Station.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:37Published

Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flight

 Splashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its journey back to Earth, SpaceXsaid. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30 when theybecame the first people to launch into low-Earth orbit on a commercialspacecraft that was built by SpaceX. Their mission, named Demo-2, also markedthe first time Nasa launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Bob Behnken Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office

Nasa SpaceX crew return: Astronauts set for ocean splashdown

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX capsule will make the first crewed US water landing in 45 years.
BBC News

SpaceX Crew Dragon to Bring 2 NASA Astronauts Home

 Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are getting ready to splash down after two months in orbit.
NYTimes.com
SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time [Video]

SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time

SpaceX launched South Korean communications satellite ANASIS-II aboard the Falcon 9 booster that lifted astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their mission to the International Space Station.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Doug Hurley Doug Hurley American astronaut


International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

SpaceX astronauts cleared for return despite weather concerns

 Despite hostile weather conditions posed by Hurricane Isaias, NASA announced that the return of two SpaceX astronauts from the International Space Station is a..
CBS News

SpaceX crew say goodbye before returning to Earth

 Two U.S. astronauts based on the International Space Station on Saturday gave their farewells as they planned to return to Earth. (Aug. 1)
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISS

 The first US astronauts to reach the International Space...
WorldNews

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Live Coronavirus Updates: Tracking Global News, Cases and Deaths

 Hard-hit Florida faces hurricane season. The virus is picking up speed in the Midwest, and in other states that thought they had already seen the worst of it.
NYTimes.com

Tropical storm conditions to spread in Florida as Isaias nears

 The tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as it passed over the island chain.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias's path nears east coast of Florida

 Bands of heavy rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida's east coast Sunday morning as the tropical storm slowly spun just offshore.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nasa astronauts edging closer to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts are on the last leg of their journey home as they prepare to make the first...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesDenver PostDaily Record


Welcome Back! SpaceX & NASA Make History With Sunday’s Splashdown

Riding back to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken marked the...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Astronauts Face Final Leg of SpaceX Test Flight: Coming Home

A pair of NASA astronauts face the final and most important part of their SpaceX test flight:...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

LordHonorr

🇺🇸 † K̸N̸İG̸H̸T̸ T̸E̸M̸P̸L̸A̸R̸̸ † 🇺🇸 RT @realDonaldTrump: Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all! 2 seconds ago

david_kirton

David Kirton RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Two NASA astronauts in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule return to Earth from a mission to the ISS with a rare splashdo… 9 seconds ago

PRANGELMARMOL

Pablo Martínez...😷🇻🇪 RT @YahooNews: BREAKING: NASA astronauts return to Earth as SpaceX capsule splashes down in Gulf of Mexico https://t.co/XOzgQ2MySZ https://… 14 seconds ago

luismanuelcern1

luis manuel cerna RT @NBCNews: 2 months after NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history by launching into space from US soil for the first tim… 14 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from space station [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from space station

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have begun their trip back to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station while aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft. They're scheduled to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
NASA Astronauts Undocked, Preparing For Historic Return [Video]

NASA Astronauts Undocked, Preparing For Historic Return

Nasty weather from Tropical Storm Isaias is stopping the historic return of NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home

NASA astronauts depart space station aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft headed back to Earth

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published