Don Bosco scores two in the 6th, stuns Newman for state title

The Knights were looking for their fourth-consecutive state championship.

Another year ?

"*?

"* another s championship game for the newman knights who were looking for their fourth in a row.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news thr zach gilleland was in des moines for championship saturday.xxx "when you've won the last three state championships, it's hard to be counted as the underdog but that's exactly what newman catholic was this tourney., facing a don bosco team, they beat last year in the 1a semifinals.

Knights were looking for their fourth straight state title."

A beautiful day at principal park ?

"*?

"* dons and the knig for the class one ?

"* a title.

Freshman doug taylor on the mound for newman ?

"*?

"* he wa lights out ?

"*?

"* sharp curve a man swinging.

And another offspeed sends the dons batter packing.

No score until the third ?

"*?

"* fischer ohrt wil ground out to tim castle but a run will score as don bosco takes the one to nothing lead.

Knights would heat up in the fifth ?

"*?

"* check out this b by jack maznio ?

"* ?

"* he bea out the throw and the bases are loaded.

Next up it's doug taylor ?

"*?

"* he hits a line into center field ?

"*?

"* matt henrich and tim castle scores ?

"* ?

"* newman has their firs lead of the game.

Bottom six however, with two outs and a runner on cedric yoder lines one down the right field line off max burt.

A runner would score and the dons tie it at two.

Next batter ?

"*?

"* charl hogan down the left field line ?

"*?

"* that will plate anothe as don bosco scores two in the sixth to take the lead.

Final chance for the knights ?

"*?

"* will pop up to ryan naughton and the dons win their second ever state championship ?

"*?

*- stunning newman 3 to 2.

"wish it would have ended up different but proud of our guys, proud of our effort they showed all year and a crazy season, you know one that for a moment there , potentially wasn't going to happen.

For us to play on championship saturday, just very proud of our young men."

"it's awesome that we even got to play, so many kids didn't get this chance.

We're so lucky and so blessed that we got to be able to play this season and even though it didn't end the way we wanted it to, we got to play and that's really all