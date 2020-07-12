Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced lifted the lockdown in Karnataka on July 21. Though the night curfew, from 9pm to 5am, and Sunday curfew will stay in place. People were seen heading out in Dharwad area as bus and auto services resumed in the city on July 22. So far the state has reported 71,069 COVID-19 cases and 1,464 deaths.
While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on July 21, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa announced that lockdown will not be extended in the state "as economy is also important". He said, "There will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy." "Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," Karnataka CM added. "People who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology," BS Yediyurappa further stated. There are over 42222 active cases in Karnataka.
A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July 27, 2020 and she recovered in just 5 days. After her recovery, the woman, dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital. According to officials, Siddamma stays in the police quarters and has five children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren. As the elderly are considered to be at more risk from Covid, Siddamma's case comes as inspiration for doctors and patients alike. Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged. 2,412 deaths have also been reported in the state due to Covid-19. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Congress staged a nationwide protest in front of the Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution" against the actions of the BJP amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, on July 27. Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi along with Congress workers and leaders held a protest in Guwahati on Monday. Meanwhile, former CM of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Dehradun along with party workers. Protesters were seen holding banners and placards and also raised slogans. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, protestors were also seen wearing face masks but were seen flouting social distancing norms. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.
COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani. Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus. India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Disease claimed lives of 853 people in a day. Cases are on uphill in Andhra Pradesh, as state recorded 8555 new cases. Over 1.98 crore samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
