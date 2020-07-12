Global  
 

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus.

Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote.

Earlier on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.

