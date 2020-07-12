Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus.

Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote.

Earlier on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.