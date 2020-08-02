Global  
 

'Vocal for Local': Florists make eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers.

Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.

