Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto



A one Casey William Kelley purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin, Florida, on Monday for nearly $140,000. But according to Newser, 'purchased' isn't quite the correct term to describe the transaction. That's because the cashier's check for $139,203.05 bounced. The car was reported stolen. Kelley was arrested Wednesday, and he told authorities that the check hadn't actually come from a bank, but was simply printed off of his home computer.

