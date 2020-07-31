Global  
 

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto [Video]

Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto

A one Casey William Kelley purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin, Florida, on Monday for nearly $140,000. But according to Newser, 'purchased' isn't quite the correct term to describe the transaction. That's because the cashier's check for $139,203.05 bounced. The car was reported stolen. Kelley was arrested Wednesday, and he told authorities that the check hadn't actually come from a bank, but was simply printed off of his home computer.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Virus-hit Florida spared by weakened TC Isaias

 Florida's east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, and officials are watching it warily because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the..
USATODAY.com

SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coast

 Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
 
USATODAY.com

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 Florida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East Coast

 Storm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Isaias on track toward East Coast

 Hurricane Isaias strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and Florida on July 31, 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Early bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida's east coast...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsHindu


Virus-hit Florida spared by weakened TC Isaias

Florida's east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, and officials are watching it...
USATODAY.com - Published

Hurricane Isaias heads toward Florida coast

Hurricane Isaias is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday, forcing Governor...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •HinduSeattle TimesFOXNews.comNPRUSATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

Mayor says Palm Beach County 'very lucky' after Isaias [Video]

Mayor says Palm Beach County 'very lucky' after Isaias

Mayor Dave Kerner says Palm Beach County "got very lucky" after being spared the worst of Tropical Storm Isaias as the focus returns to fighting COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 18:26Published
Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by [Video]

Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by

A look at Jupiter Beach early Sunday morning on August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:59Published
Kite surfers having fun in Juno Beach [Video]

Kite surfers having fun in Juno Beach

Kite surfers taking advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published