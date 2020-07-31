Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

|
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Virus-hit Florida spared by weakened TC IsaiasFlorida's east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, and officials are watching it warily because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the..
USATODAY.com
SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coastAstronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com
East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and AnalysisFlorida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East CoastStorm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Isaias on track toward East CoastHurricane Isaias strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and Florida on July 31, 2020.
USATODAY.com
