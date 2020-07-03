Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19.
Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks.
We are doing this to raise awareness as a part of our social duty." "Mask is the foremost measure to safeguard oneself from infection and Raigarh police has organised a mega awareness campaign named "Ek Rakshasutra mask ka" on 3rd August, Raksha Bandhan, to gift face masks to each other as mask is only 'Raksha sutra' during COVID," he further added.
Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote. Earlier on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.
In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers. Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.
In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh two robbers killed ATM cash van driver in a loot incident. A CCTV footage shows that the two robbers speeding off on a bike and pointing pistols at shocked passersby. Raigarh's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abhishek Verma said, "Two men on bike came outside the ATM, their faces were covered with white cloth, one of them went inside the ATM and the other one walked up the driver and shot him, killing him on the spot, another person is in injured condition." Police has started the investigation.