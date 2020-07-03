Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19.

Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks.

We are doing this to raise awareness as a part of our social duty." "Mask is the foremost measure to safeguard oneself from infection and Raigarh police has organised a mega awareness campaign named "Ek Rakshasutra mask ka" on 3rd August, Raksha Bandhan, to gift face masks to each other as mask is only 'Raksha sutra' during COVID," he further added.