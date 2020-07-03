Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on Raksha Bandhan

Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19.

Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks.

We are doing this to raise awareness as a part of our social duty." "Mask is the foremost measure to safeguard oneself from infection and Raigarh police has organised a mega awareness campaign named "Ek Rakshasutra mask ka" on 3rd August, Raksha Bandhan, to gift face masks to each other as mask is only 'Raksha sutra' during COVID," he further added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Off Release Schedule [Video]

Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Off Release Schedule

Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Amit Shah tests +ve, admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon

 Home minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. “My health is fine, but I am being admitted..
IndiaTimes

Covid Tests and Quarantines: Colleges Brace for an Uncertain Fall

 Will sex in a social pod be OK? Colleges are racing to reconfigure dorms, expand testing programs and establish detailed social distancing rules.
NYTimes.com
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa wrote. Earlier on Sunday Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan Annual ritual originating from the Indian Subcontinent

'Vocal for Local': Florists make eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow [Video]

'Vocal for Local': Florists make eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow

In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers. Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad [Video]

Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad market was busy ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to shop owner, sale of the rakhis is comparatively low due to COVID-19. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Raigarh Raigarh Place in Chhattisgarh, India

Robbers kill ATM cash van driver in Chhattisgarh [Video]

Robbers kill ATM cash van driver in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh two robbers killed ATM cash van driver in a loot incident. A CCTV footage shows that the two robbers speeding off on a bike and pointing pistols at shocked passersby. Raigarh's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abhishek Verma said, "Two men on bike came outside the ATM, their faces were covered with white cloth, one of them went inside the ATM and the other one walked up the driver and shot him, killing him on the spot, another person is in injured condition." Police has started the investigation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chhattisgarh: Raigarh police to distribute over 14 lakh face masks on Raksha Bandhan


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this

AJSarkarworld

Abhijeet Sarkar RT @ANI: Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks tomorrow to raise awareness about #COVID19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Supe… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi markets loaded with varieties of rakhis [Video]

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi markets loaded with varieties of rakhis

Markets in Delhi are loaded with varieties of rakhis and sweets ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. COVID-19 precautions are also being undertaken both by the shopkeepers and customers. One of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet [Video]

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet

From the Indian government allowing the export of up to 4 crore masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing 'major relief' in Mumbai after 3..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published
Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask made of gold worth Rs 2.75 lakh [Video]

Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask made of gold worth Rs 2.75 lakh

As protective face masks have become a part of daily life due to coronavirus pandemic, now masks made of gold and silver are gaining popularity. A Coimbatore-based goldsmith, Radhakrishnan Sundaram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published