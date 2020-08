Red Onions Linked To Salmonella Outbreak That Has Sickened People In 31 States, Including Maryland Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Red Onions Linked To Salmonella Outbreak That Has Sickened People In 31 States, Including Maryland A multistate outbreak of salmonella poisoning that has sickened almost 400 people in 31 states has been traced back to red onions, federal health officials said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this