Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell).

A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda's life.

Bray reignites the family's spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret - one that will change everything.

With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.

US Release Date: July 31, 2020 Starring: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell Directed By: Andy Tennant

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid [Video]

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid

The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:33Published
The Secret Dare To Dream Movie Clip - New Car [Video]

The Secret Dare To Dream Movie Clip - New Car

The Secret Dare To Dream Movie Clip - New Car - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published
LEGACY OF LIES Movie - Clip with Scott Adkins - I Need Your Help [Video]

LEGACY OF LIES Movie - Clip with Scott Adkins - I Need Your Help

LEGACY OF LIES Movie - Clip with Scott Adkins - I Need Your Help - Plot synopsis: An ex-MI6 agent is thrown back into the world of espionage and high stakes to uncover the shocking truth about..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:56Published