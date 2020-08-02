San Diego County fire crews assist with Apple Fire in Riverside County.



Tweets about this Jimmy walker RT @10News: San Diego fire crews head to Riverside County as the Apple Fire rages https://t.co/4gxakz3Pdr 20 hours ago 10News San Diego fire crews head to Riverside County as the Apple Fire rages https://t.co/4gxakz3Pdr 1 day ago GoodLuck2020 RT @fox5sandiego: As parts of San Diego County experience a record-breaking heat wave, Cal Fire crews are gearing up for what could be a da… 3 days ago FOX 5 San Diego As parts of San Diego County experience a record-breaking heat wave, Cal Fire crews are gearing up for what could b… https://t.co/jFi3BlAGFl 3 days ago