Greater Milwaukee Area nurses travel to Jacksonville, Florida to fight surge of COVID-19 cases Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 minutes ago Greater Milwaukee Area nurses travel to Jacksonville, Florida to fight surge of COVID-19 cases As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, they’re also spiking in Florida at record levels. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases



Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases It is second behind California on the list of most affected states. According to Reuters, California and Florida have 448,497 and 423,855 cases,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases



[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago Trump Cancels GOP Florida Convention



Amid rising coronavirus cases in Florida, President Donald Trump has called off the GOP convention set to take place in Jacksonville. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago