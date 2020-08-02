Denver7 News at 5 P.M. | Sunday, August 2

Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes byA look at Jupiter Beach early Sunday morning on August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by.
Kite surfers having fun in Juno BeachKite surfers taking advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.
Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South FloridaPeople watch the waves at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias leaves the area.