Denver7 News at 5 P.M. | Sunday, August 2

Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by



A look at Jupiter Beach early Sunday morning on August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:59 Published 7 hours ago

Kite surfers having fun in Juno Beach



Kite surfers taking advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:25 Published 8 hours ago