NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

Doug Hurley American astronaut
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsCAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews
NASA Astronauts Safely Return to Earth: ‘Thank You for Flying SpaceX’Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned to Earth in the first water landing by an American space crew since 1975.
NYTimes.com
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
CBS News
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to EarthTwo NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to the International Space Station — the first time in 45 years..
CBS News
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
AP Top Stories August 2 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, August 2nd: Trump to be renominated in private; Thousands evacuated ahead of Southern California wildfire; Israeli police..
USATODAY.com
Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office
SpaceX Dragon 2 Class of reusable spacecraft developed by SpaceX
Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flightSplashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News
SpaceX Crew Dragon heads for Sunday splashdownSplashdown will set the stage for operational Crew Dragon flights to begin later this year.
CBS News
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coastAstronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:08Published
