NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico



SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts homecoming was also first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years. Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970