Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doug Hurley Doug Hurley American astronaut

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

 CAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews

NASA Astronauts Safely Return to Earth: ‘Thank You for Flying SpaceX’

 Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned to Earth in the first water landing by an American space crew since 1975.
NYTimes.com
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts homecoming was also first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years. Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
CBS News

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth

 Two NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to the International Space Station — the first time in 45 years..
CBS News

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

AP Top Stories August 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, August 2nd: Trump to be renominated in private; Thousands evacuated ahead of Southern California wildfire; Israeli police..
USATODAY.com

Bob Behnken Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office


SpaceX Dragon 2 SpaceX Dragon 2 Class of reusable spacecraft developed by SpaceX

Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flight

 Splashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News

SpaceX Crew Dragon heads for Sunday splashdown

 Splashdown will set the stage for operational Crew Dragon flights to begin later this year.
CBS News

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coast

 Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
 
USATODAY.com
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on Sunday, after a 19-hour journeyfrom the International Space Station.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX's new 'Endeavour' spaceship is poised to make history after undocking from the International Space Station with 2 NASA astronauts aboard

SpaceX's new 'Endeavour' spaceship is poised to make history after undocking from the International Space Station with 2 NASA astronauts aboard · SpaceX has entered the final stage of its historic first flight of people: NASA astronauts Bob...
Business Insider - Published

SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth

Two NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The Verge


How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule

How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule This afternoon, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to start their journey back...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Eurasia Review



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:37Published
NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon [Video]

NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

Two NASA astronauts aboard the Space X were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from space station [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from space station

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have begun their trip back to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station while aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft. They're scheduled to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:03Published