Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary on August 2 arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant Rajput death case probe. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed case against Rhea Chakraborty.
The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on August 02 stated that the Mumbai police didn't do anything in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He said, "People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI probe would be better from the point of justice and family also wants the same." "Mumbai police didn't do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They didn't file an FIR and didn't tell who they are probing," he added. Sushant's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on June 15, a day after his death by suicide.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case and when FIR was lodged in Patna why she is demanding handing over the case to Mumbai Police. He claimed that Rhea demanded CBI probe to gain people's sympathy and she was playing a victim card, she never intended the CBI inquiry.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that he has faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with them as the whole country wants to know what exactly happened with the late actor. The Bihar DGP said, "There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now. So when we will get all evidences from Mumbai Police then we will examine everything. I have faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with us."
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her of conspiring to seize the late actor's assets and putting him under mental stress. The probe team said that it's keeping a 'watch' on Rhea. They also visited the residence of film director Rumi Jaffery. Bihar police also denied that Mumbai police, which was the first to start probing the death, were trying to hinder their investigation. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar, rejected calls for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the police force was confident of investigating the case, but if Sushant's family wanted, it could seek a CBI probe. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Although the cause is considered suicide, Mumbai police is probing the incident and has recorded the statements over around 40 people, including Rhea and other Bollywood personalities like film-maker Mahesh Bhatta and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.
