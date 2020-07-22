Global  
 

'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant
In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a restaurant in Jodhpur has introduced a special cuisine to spread awareness.

'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' on food menu have caught all the attention.

"I came here to celebrate friendship day, the COVID curry and mask naan grabbed my attention," said a customer at the eatery.

"We are taking precautions and have also started digital menu.

We want to spread awareness through special cuisine," restaurant owner said.

