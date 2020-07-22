'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jodhpur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
Watch: Major accident averted after water pipeline bursts in Jodhpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06Published
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes opium worth Rs 42 crore in RajasthanDeputy director (operations) KPS Malhotra said that the team in Jodhpur had recieved an information that 233.4kg of opium was being transported to the Shadi..
IndiaTimes
ED raids company owned by CM Gehlot's brother in Jodhpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Three Newcastle pubs shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Nigerians' double blow: Currency woes and Covid-19Entrepreneurs in oil-rich Nigeria are finding it difficult to weather the...
WorldNews
Electric Daisy Carnival officially canceled for 2020, rescheduled for May 2021The Electric Daisy Carnival electronic dance festival has been postponed until May 2021, a year after its originally scheduled date, due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources