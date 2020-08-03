Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move away from SWFL
Tropical Storm Isaias should make landfall somewhere in the Carolina's early Tuesday
Momentive Media RT @fox35orlando: 11 P.M. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Isaias continues moving away from Florida's east coast overnight. In its 11 p.m. update, t… 9 minutes ago
FOX 35 Orlando 11 P.M. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Isaias continues moving away from Florida's east coast overnight. In its 11 p.m. upd… https://t.co/PlgQyaeXD7 11 minutes ago
ECU Pirate Nation RT @mikebettes: Tropical Storm #Isaias has 70mph winds and still threatens Florida thru Maine the next few days. Live coverage continues on… 24 minutes ago
AJ Willy 11:00 PM Advisory is in on #Isaias. Continues to ride along the coast of FL as a Tropical Storm. Should be out of t… https://t.co/TC3lu9Ppz9 28 minutes ago
Christine RT @jsolomonReports: Isaias downgraded to a Tropical Storm; continues its path towards Florida | Just The News https://t.co/FFiMBl2NcY 35 minutes ago
CityNews Edmonton As Florida braces for Tropical Storm Isaias, a storm of COVID-19 infections and deaths continues to lash the U.S.
https://t.co/4LY0Z9iqAF 35 minutes ago
FireandAviation TV Tropical Storm Isaias continues north from Central Florida's coast https://t.co/cogJTQvpB1 36 minutes ago
PalmCoastSongFest RT @dbnewsjournal: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to creep toward Florida and is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane overnight. V… 45 minutes ago
New York Weather: Thunderstorms Possible Into MondayCBS2's Vanessa Murdock is tracking some potentially inclement weather that could impact the Tri-State Area during the overnight hours. Here's your 9 p.m. forecast
Tracking Isaias: Vanessa Murdock With The LatestThe tropical storm is expected to threaten the Tri-State Area starting Tuesday.
Florida Has 1-2 Punch Of ProblemsAlready overrun by the coronavirus pandemic, Florida is also dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's Manuel Bojorquez reports