Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Virginia Extends Bar Shutdown
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published
West Virginia Extends Bar Shutdown

West Virginia Extends Bar Shutdown

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice extended the bar shutdown for Monongalia County for 10 days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilAmVA

FilAm Virginia West Virginia Gov Extends County's Bar Shutdown Order - U.S. News & World Report https://t.co/QsVMHP7i2g https://t.co/V1z2D1qLvo 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sloane Stephens And Chicago Smash Headed To World Team Tennis Semifinals [Video]

Sloane Stephens And Chicago Smash Headed To World Team Tennis Semifinals

World Team Tennis has some of the sport’s biggest stars playing in their bubble in West Virginia. That includes 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens and the new Chicago Smash team, who will play in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:19Published
Soldier's Remains Returned After 70 Years [Video]

Soldier's Remains Returned After 70 Years

A soldier will be buried in West Virginia after being flown into Pittsburgh Internatinal Airport, KDKA's Pam Surano has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:59Published
Former Professor Sentenced To 3 Months In Fraud Case [Video]

Former Professor Sentenced To 3 Months In Fraud Case

A judge has ordered a former West Virginia University physics professor who admitted committing federal fraud to serve three months in prison.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published