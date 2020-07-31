SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:02s - Published SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth The capsule splashed down softly in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, completing its historic journey to the International Space Station. CBS2's Mark Strassmann reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Stephen Hunter RT @NASA: Today, history was made. @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug returned to Earth aboard @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour, completing their… 20 seconds ago Sandi's mom RT @fox5sandiego: JUST IN: Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of the SpaceX Crew Dragon have splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico… 36 seconds ago Teff RT @cnni: Splashdown! The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico and safely returned from its historic trip to t… 7 minutes ago