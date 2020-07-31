Global  
 

SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth

SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth

The capsule splashed down softly in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, completing its historic journey to the International Space Station.

CBS2's Mark Strassmann reports

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend

SpaceX made history in May when it launched two people to space in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the...
Business Insider - Published

Telescope video captured SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship attached to space station, 250 miles above Earth

A striking telescope video shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked to the International Space...
Business Insider - Published

A cosmonaut on the space station photographed SpaceX's Crew Dragon landing site — and a 'beeline' of boats speeding toward it

Photos from the International Space Station captured the historic landing of SpaceX's first crewed...
Business Insider - Published


space_nupe

Stephen Hunter RT @NASA: Today, history was made. @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug returned to Earth aboard @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour, completing their… 20 seconds ago

Ivegotyoureback

Sandi's mom RT @fox5sandiego: JUST IN: Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of the SpaceX Crew Dragon have splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico… 36 seconds ago

Yung_teff

Teff RT @cnni: Splashdown! The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico and safely returned from its historic trip to t… 7 minutes ago


NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule [Video]

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published