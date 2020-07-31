SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns To Earth
The capsule splashed down softly in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, completing its historic journey to the International Space Station.
CBS2's Mark Strassmann reports
NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsuleU.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..
SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission