Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
SpaceX American private aerospace company
CBS Weekend News, August 2, 2020SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth; Opera breathes new life into the Circus Maximus amid coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Private Boats Enter SpaceX Splashdown Area, Raising Concerns“We need to do a better job next time” of securing the area, the NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said.
NYTimes.com
NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsCAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East CoastMIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it..
WorldNews
Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane loomsFlorida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast with high winds and dangerous surfTropical Storm Isaias is churning off Florida's east coast, after unleashing high winds and dangerous surf along the state's Atlantic coast. Now, the storm is..
CBS News
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to EarthTwo NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to the International Space Station — the first time in 45 years..
CBS News
SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coastAstronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com
Doug Hurley American astronaut
NASA Astronauts Safely Return to Earth: ‘Thank You for Flying SpaceX’Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned to Earth in the first water landing by an American space crew since 1975.
NYTimes.com
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office
Dragon One
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias, Grazing Florida, Takes Aim at CarolinasThe Florida coast was spared severe damage on Sunday, but much of the Eastern Seaboard is threatened with flooding rains.
NYTimes.com
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources