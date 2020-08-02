Global  
 

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday.

It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years.

Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida.

The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

