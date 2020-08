Harvard Official on MS

THE HIGHEST RANKING HEALTHOFFICIAL FROMHARVARD ISSUING A WARNING FORMISSISSIPPI...16 WAPT'S CECIL HANNIBAL JOINSUS LIVEWITH WHAT HE SAID AND THEREACTION TO THATPREDICTION.

THAT'S RIGHT SCOTT...THE DIRECTOR OF HARVARD'S GLOBALHEALTH INSTITUTE MADE ASTATEMENT ON TWITTER TODAY.HE PREDICTS THAT MISSISSIPPICOULDBECOME NUMBER 1 IN THE COUNTRYFOR NEWCASES.DOCTOR ASHISH JHA SAYS THATMISSISSIPPIHAS THE 2ND HIGHEST NUMBER OFNEW CASES PER CAPITA.HE FOLLOWED THAT BY SAYING THESTATE ISALREADY NUMBER ONE IN THE NATIONON TESTPOSITIVITY RATES.HIS ASSESSMENT OF THE STATE'SONGOING FIGHTIS HIGLIGHTED BY RISINGHOSPITALIZATIONS AND DAILYDEATHS TOLLS OVER THE PAST TWOWEEKS.I SPOKE WITH A JACKSON CITYCOUNCILMAN ONWHAT HE BELIEVES ARE THENECESSARY STEPSTO REDUCE THE SPREAD IN THECAPITAL CITY."NOBODY WEARING MASKS, THEY JUSTAIN'T BEEN TESTED BUT THEYSPREADIT.

THIS IS A KILLER THAT'S WHYWESLOWLY BECAME NUMBER 1 BECAUSETHE GOVERNOR WON'TBE FIRM WITH TRYING TO STOP THEVIRUS AND THE MAYORSMAKING GOOD RULES BUT HE'S NOTENFORCING IT."JHA GOES ON TO SUGGEST INANOTHER TWEET THAT BECAUSERETAIL STORES, BARS,AND RESTAURANTS REMAIN OPEN,WITHOUT MANY RESTRICTIONS, THISCONTRIBUTES TOTHE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS AND WHILE GOVERNOR TATE REEVESHAS EXTENDED HIS EXECUTIVE ORDERAND PLACED ADDITIONALRESTRICTIONS ONHOTSPOT AREAS AROUND THE STATE.THIS HEALTH EXPERT BELIEVES THATMORENEEDS TO BE OR MISSISSIPPI COULDTURNINTO A HOTSPOT FOR THIS VIRUSLIVE AT JACKSON CITY HALL...CECIL HANNIBAL...16 WAPT NEWS.