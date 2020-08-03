Campaign signs in Albert Lea

Albert Lea Police are looking into an incident regarding campaign signs.

A couple days ago the albert lea police department posted this on their facebook page.

Apparently they recovered an assortment of campaign signs and even yard decorations at lake view boulevard.

Thomas martinez is running for house seat 27?

"*a and fell victim to the incident.

He says at first he thought it was a prank but now thinks it could be something more after additional signs have been taken. "I got a call from my brother who said hey tom i saw one of your signs in the middle of the road and i picked it up.

Or they are posting about it on facebook saying i can't believe someone would come in my yard and do this.

I'm kind of just asking people to take the higher road."

