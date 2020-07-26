Global  
 

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:12s - Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive.

The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable.

He was advised by doctors to get admitted.

The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus.

Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected.

Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors.

Shah had shared the news on Twitter.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected.

Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

