Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Banwarilal Purohit Indian politician
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Home minister Amit Shah, TN governor Banwarilal Purohit test positiveUnion home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures to..
WorldNews
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolationThe 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.
DNA
B. S. Yediyurappa 19th. Chief Minister of Karnataka
Covid-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa 'doing well', is 'clinically stable', says hospitalThe chief minister had on Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. BS Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after..
IndiaTimes
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02Published
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
‘PM Modi to go ahead with Ayodhya visit as planned’Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ayodhya to launch construction of the Ram temple on August 5 will remain unchanged, sources said. There was speculation that..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah tests +ve, admitted to Medanta hospital in GurgaonHome minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. “My health is fine, but I am being admitted..
IndiaTimes
Karnataka State in southern India
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19He also instructed those who came in contact with him recently to self-quarantine themselves.
DNA
Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong KongLocal councillors fear China could use the trip to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
BBC News
Coronavirus vaccine: DCGI gives nod to Serum-Oxford for phase 2, 3 clinical trials in IndiaDCGI has allowed the Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials in India on the potential COVID19 vaccine.
DNA
Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
'Girls' Creator On Surviving COVID-19: 'I Was A Complex Machine That Had Been Unplugged'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Open: This is "Face the Nation," August 2Today on "Face the Nation," Coronavirus deaths and infections continue to rise in the U.S. as July marks the worst month for new cases since the beginning of the..
CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources