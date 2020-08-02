Global  
 

SpaceX Astronauts Return After Huge Step Forward For Private Space Flight
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:25s - Published
SpaceX Astronauts Return After Huge Step Forward For Private Space Flight

SpaceX Astronauts Return After Huge Step Forward For Private Space Flight

Two NASA astronauts ended their SpaceX mission with the first ocean landing in 45 years Sunday.

CBS News’ Mark Strassman reports.

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule [Video]

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published