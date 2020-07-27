Delayed Stimulus

Many are saying they have not received a stimulus this year

Recent negotiations at capitol hill could mean a second stimulus check is on the way.

But many americans have not received their first check.

That's including people right here in the tennessee valley news 12's winston reed has more on what you should do if you have not received your stimulus check.

Millions of americans are still waiting on their stimulus check.

Some reports say it could be the end of this year before they see any money.

"the thing that does bother me is when people started getting these stimulus checks, i didn't receive one."

Austin morin'lara says he's reached out to the irs numerous times but has found little to no answers .

"i answered to a bot basically that speaks for other people.

You cant speak to anybody individually."

Morin'lara works in the health care field.

He says the stimulus check would significantly benefit him and his mother.

"it's me and my mother at home.

We're trying to make ends meet.

She's doing what she can to keep the house up."

