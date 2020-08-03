#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: August 2, 2020 (Pt. 1)
Watch as Rich Walsh and Jeff Hathorn join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: August 2, 2020 (Pt. 4)Watch as Rich Walsh and Jeff Hathorn join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: August 2, 2020 (Pt. 2)Watch as Rich Walsh and Jeff Hathorn join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: August 2, 2020 (Pt. 3)Watch as Rich Walsh and Jeff Hathorn join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!