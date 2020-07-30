Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'

The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
Parts of Bihar's Muzaffarpur have been badly affected due to floods. Minapur block of Muzaffarpur district has been flooded following a rise in the water level of Burhi Gandak river due to rainfall. Local lives have taken a toll due to the floods. Over 45 lakh people have been hit by floods in Bihar.
IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Rajput death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, as informed by Bihar Police. Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary arrived in Mumbai on August 02. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.
Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary on August 2 arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant Rajput death case probe. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed case against Rhea Chakraborty.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was undergoing medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 2. Megastar was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The information was shared by his son Abhishek Bachchan from his twitter handle. Big B was admitted to Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case and when FIR was lodged in Patna why she is demanding handing over the case to Mumbai Police. He claimed that Rhea demanded CBI probe to gain people's sympathy and she was playing a victim card, she never intended the CBI inquiry.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had an unusual comment on recent video released by actress Rhea Chakraborty. "Rhea coming in the video is not much of what she is saying but how she is looking. I don't think she would have worn that kind of a salwar suit ever in her life. This was to show herself as a simple woman." He said. Lawyer also trained guns at Maharashtra Chief Minister and said, "Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law. In a criminal case, it's for prosecution to get the truth, not the complainant. Job of getting out the truth is that of Bihar police now not Uddhav, as Bihar police have registered the FIR."
Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. After which Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that he has faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with them as the whole country wants to know what exactly happened with the late actor.