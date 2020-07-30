Global  
 

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:48s
IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined.

The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter.

The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made.

This comes amid an escalating blame game between police of the two states over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Bihar police had alleged that they have not even been provided with basic documents like the post mortem report etc by their Mumbai counterparts.

The matter has also taken a political turn with several top leaders from Bihar slamming the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra.

Many of them have also called for a CBI probe into the death of the actor who originally hailed Bihar.

Sushant Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna and leveled serious allegations against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

Watch the full video for all the details.

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published
Parts of Bihar's Muzaffarpur have been badly affected due to floods. Minapur block of Muzaffarpur district has been flooded following a rise in the water level of Burhi Gandak river due to rainfall. Local lives have taken a toll due to the floods. Over 45 lakh people have been hit by floods in Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Rajput death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, as informed by Bihar Police. Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary arrived in Mumbai on August 02. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary on August 2 arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant Rajput death case probe. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed case against Rhea Chakraborty.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was undergoing medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 2. Megastar was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The information was shared by his son Abhishek Bachchan from his twitter handle. Big B was admitted to Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model


Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case and when FIR was lodged in Patna why she is demanding handing over the case to Mumbai Police. He claimed that Rhea demanded CBI probe to gain people's sympathy and she was playing a victim card, she never intended the CBI inquiry.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram temple: Party MP Anil Desai

 Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple as announced by Uddhav Thackeray, Desai said.
DNA

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti calls Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray 'Nalayak' for suggesting virtual 'Bhoomi Poojan'

 Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, one of the highest bodies of Hindu sadhus and sants, attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief..
DNA
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had an unusual comment on recent video released by actress Rhea Chakraborty. "Rhea coming in the video is not much of what she is saying but how she is looking. I don't think she would have worn that kind of a salwar suit ever in her life. This was to show herself as a simple woman." He said. Lawyer also trained guns at Maharashtra Chief Minister and said, "Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law. In a criminal case, it's for prosecution to get the truth, not the complainant. Job of getting out the truth is that of Bihar police now not Uddhav, as Bihar police have registered the FIR."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Don't use Sushant Singh Rajput's case to create friction between Maharashtra, Bihar: Uddhav Thackeray

 Uddhav Thackeray stressed that Mumbai Police is not 'inefficient' and appealed those who have any evidence in regard to the case to step forward.
DNA

Bandra Bandra Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India

Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published
A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. After which Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Coronavirus Outbreak: India records 54,736 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 17-lakh mark

 Maharashtra - the worst affected state from the infection has reported 9,509 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,41,228 including..
DNA

Nearly 10,000 Maharashtra policemen tested COVID-19 positive so far

 The number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566, out of the total cases, 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active.
DNA

Highest single-day Covid deaths, recoveries in India

 The daily death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in India crossed 800 for the first time, with 848 fatalities being reported on Saturday, 322 of these in..
IndiaTimes

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari probing Sushant Singh Rajput case not in quarantine but under `house arrest`, says Bihar police

Bihar police on Monday (August 3) slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Sushant probe on right track: Bihar cop

Senior Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to assist the state police...
IndiaTimes - Published


Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on August 02 stated that the Mumbai police didn't do anything in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He said, "People's demand for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:19Published
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that he has faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with them as the whole country wants to know what exactly happened with the late..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published