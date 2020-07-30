Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'

IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined.

The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter.

The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made.

This comes amid an escalating blame game between police of the two states over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Bihar police had alleged that they have not even been provided with basic documents like the post mortem report etc by their Mumbai counterparts.

The matter has also taken a political turn with several top leaders from Bihar slamming the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra.

Many of them have also called for a CBI probe into the death of the actor who originally hailed Bihar.

Sushant Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna and leveled serious allegations against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

