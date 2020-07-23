Raksha Bandhan 2020: Students tie rakhi to trees in UP's Moradabad

People across country are celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 03.

A group of students in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad put 'tilak' and tied rakhis to trees.

They took an oath to protect the trees and prayed for their long life.

One of the students said, "We decided to tie rakhi to trees and send out a message that we should protect trees and also explained the multiple benefits we get."