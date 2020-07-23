Raksha Bandhan 2020: Students tie rakhi to trees in UP's Moradabad

Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh on August 03. They also performed 'Aarti' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. 'Bhasma aarti' was also performed in the early morning hours at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the last Monday. This year, 'Sawan' month began on July 06 and it ends today. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
An encounter broke out between police and two miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on late night of August 02. The criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 has been arrested in the encounter. He got injured in the encounter and was admitted in hospital for medical treatment. Other criminals escaped from the spot and combing operation is going on by police to nab him.
An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. 6 persons including 3 women have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad. One of the miscreants who fired at police was injured during retaliatory firing by police. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered from their custody. While speaking to ANI, the SSP of Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "One of them who fired at the police party was injured during retaliatory firing by police. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered. Further probe is underway."
Uttar Pradesh government has allowed opening of sweet shops and those selling rakhis on August 02. UP is observing weekend lockdowns due to rising cases of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 03. People in Moradabad thronged sweet and rakhi shops in good numbers. Shopkeepers thanked the government for opening the stores as they will be able to sell some of their stock.
A clash erupted between two groups under limits of Mughalpura police station in Moradabad on July 23. Agitated locals were seen pelting stones. "Clash took place between 2 groups of same community. No injuries have been reported. Accused are absconding. Appropriate action will be taken," a police official said.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
IAMHOTELSCHOOL R: rock healthy relationship
A: acceptance all along
K: kindness to the core
H: heartwarming presence
I: idealistic… https://t.co/Mw0euNNKcR 13 minutes ago
Dr. Gaurav Sharma We wish you all very happy Raksha Bandhan on a celebration of a sacred bond between brother and sisters.
Happy Raks… https://t.co/mRO1S915xs 30 minutes ago