Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 nabbed by Amroha Police in encounter
An encounter broke out between police and two miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on late night of August 02.

The criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 has been arrested in the encounter.

He got injured in the encounter and was admitted in hospital for medical treatment.

Other criminals escaped from the spot and combing operation is going on by police to nab him.

