Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 nabbed by Amroha Police in encounter



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Amroha City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Uttar Pradesh State in India Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square



A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published on January 1, 1970 Journalist Vikram Joshi murder case: Police arrested all accused, charge-sheet to be file soon



Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970 Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine



From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44 Published on January 1, 1970 Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit



Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too." Credit: ANI Duration: 03:00 Published on January 1, 1970