Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tests covid positive, hospitalised | Oneindia News

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted late Sunday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.The Chief Minister's media team has said he has been admitted to Manipal Hospital.

Yediyurappa also requested those who had come in contact with him to be wary of Covid symptoms and self-isolate.

Staff members at Mr Yediyurappa's home office had tested positive early last month.

Yediyurappa had also met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru on Friday.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister is the second high-profile political leader to confirm testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, hours earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive.