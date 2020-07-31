|
Night Three Of Apple Fire: Flames Continue To Spread More Than 20,000 Acres
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Record dry conditions and high heat is aggravating the Apple Fire, which has led to the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents.
Laurie Perez reports.
