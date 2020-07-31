Global  
 

Night Three Of Apple Fire: Flames Continue To Spread More Than 20,000 Acres
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Record dry conditions and high heat is aggravating the Apple Fire, which has led to the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents.

Laurie Perez reports.

Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuations

By Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Apple Fire Forces New Evacuations [Video]

Apple Fire Forces New Evacuations

Flames have scorched more than 4,100 acres near Banning from Friday through Saturday evening. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published
Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 60 Acres In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes [Video]

Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 60 Acres In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes

Three fires, possibly intentionally started, blacked more than 60 acres and threatened homes Friday in Cherry Valley, prompting evacuations on several residential streets.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:07Published
Massive Apartment Fire Breaks Out in Pennsylvania [Video]

Massive Apartment Fire Breaks Out in Pennsylvania

More than 100 people have been forced out of their homes after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania. At least four people had to be taken to the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published