Stockton Sailor Presumed Dead In California Coast Training Accident
Stockton Sailor Presumed Dead In California Coast Training Accident
CBS13 is learning that one of the eight missing members of the U.S. military presumed dead off of the coast of San Diego is from Stockton.
