Frank Ocean's Younger Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Killed In Crash Alongside Classmate Zeek Bishop
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Frank Ocean's Younger Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Killed In Crash Alongside Classmate Zeek Bishop

A memorial was held on Sunday night for two people killed overnight in a fiery one-vehicle crash in Westlake Village.

Friends have identified the victims as recent high school graduates Ryan Breaux and Ezekial "Zeek" Bishop.

Jeff Nguyen reports.

