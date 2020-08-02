Frank Ocean's Younger Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Killed In Crash Alongside Classmate Zeek Bishop
A memorial was held on Sunday night for two people killed overnight in a fiery one-vehicle crash in Westlake Village.
Friends have identified the victims as recent high school graduates Ryan Breaux and Ezekial "Zeek" Bishop.
Jeff Nguyen reports.
ً RT @PopCrave: Frank Ocean's younger brother Ryan Breaux has died in a car crash this Sunday morning, @ABC7 confirms.
We ask our followers… 3 seconds ago
Olajuwon RT @HYPEBEAST: Supposedly following a fiery car accident in Thousand Oaks, California. https://t.co/UdHcdqinw8 6 seconds ago
Kurly_Kc RT @BlackySpeakz: Just heard the news that Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux passed away 💔 God rest his soul, my condolences to Fra… 9 seconds ago
Valar Morghulis RT @DailyRapFacts: Rest in Peace to Ryan Breaux, Frank Ocean's younger brother who sadly passed away in a car crash. Rest easy Ryan 🌹 30 seconds ago
Yeahno RT @Complex: Frank Ocean's younger brother reportedly dies in car accident. https://t.co/xbmI6rE1hp https://t.co/s4m4Fvk0Km 1 minute ago