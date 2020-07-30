Unlock 3.0: Gyms start operations in Guwahati today amid COVID-19

Gymnasiums began operations in Assam's Guwahati on August 03.

The state government of Assam issued new guidelines for unlock 3.0 on August 02.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29 for resumption of activities outside containment zones.

Unlock 3.0 has came into effect from August 01.

The gym owners are making sure that fitness equipments and machineries are getting properly sanitised.

They are taking all necessary precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, keeping a batch of 4-5 people at a time etc.

All fitness centres are closed for nearly 4 months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, this comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March.