Unlock 3.0: Gyms start operations in Guwahati today amid COVID-19

A leopard that killed a six-year old boy in Assam’s Guwahati was captured by officials of the Forest department on August 26 after setting up a trap for the animal. The incident had taken place in Maligaon area on August 21. The child's mother was speaking with her neighbour and the boy was playing near their house located on a hilly area in Maligaon. Eyewitnesses claimed that the leopard had suddenly leapt out of the bushes and dragged the child by his neck. The hilly areas of Maligaon have been witnessing a regular leopard movement at night and CCTV cameras have also captured images on several occasions, locals claimed. The leopard has been taken to the rescue centre of Assam State Zoo. Watch the full video for more.
The Guwahati-North Guwahati river ropeway over Brahmaputra was inaugurated jointly by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and GDD Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya on August 24. India's longest ropeway is 2 km long and will cover the distance in about seven minutes. The entire project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 56 crore.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 visited newly-inaugurated 300-bed COVID hospital in Gonda. He reviewed all the facilities available at the hospital. He was accompanied by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. CM interacted with the health officials.
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities too are taking part in celebrations like every year. Salman Khan's family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Celebrations this year are taking place at Sohail Khan's house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri participate in Chaturthi celebrations. Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at Arpita's place. The festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year in view of Covid pandemic. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines and prohibited large congregations. Police have also tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.
