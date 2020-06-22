Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8%
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8%
Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating.
At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or 1.02 per cent at 10,961.Except for Nifty metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent.
Among stocks, shares of Bandhan Bank slid by 9.8 per cent to Rs 311.30 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares -- or 21.5 per cent of total equity -- exchanged hands in 27 large trades.
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices wobbled between gains and losses during early hours on July 31 in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 113 points or 0.3 per cent at 37,623 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 31 points or 0.28 per cent at 11,071.Except for Nifty financial service, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.8 per cent and pharma by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies ticked up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 715.05 per share while Tata Consultancy Services was up by 2.2 per cent and Infosys by 2 per cent. Cipla traded 3 per cent higher at Rs 706.40 per share. State Bank of India advanced by 2.5 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.5 per cent and Axis Bank by 1.3 per cent. However, India's largest company in terms of market cap Reliance Industries lost by 2.5 per cent to Rs 2,055.80 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore.
Equity benchmark indices swung nearly 1 per cent lower during the afternoon session on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 335 points or 0.88 per cent at 37,736 while the Nifty 50 lost 101 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,102. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty pharma which gained by 3.1 per cent and IT which crawled up by 0.6 per cent. Nifty bank slipped by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors were big losers with Bharat Petroleum Corporation down by 8 per cent to Rs 417.80 per share. IndianOil Corporation dipped by 4.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.3 per cent. Banking scrips too witnessed losses with IndusInd Bank dipping by 5.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent while home loan lender lost by 3.6 per cent. Pharma stocks, however, witnessed handsome gains with Dr Reddy's advancing by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 4,500 per share. Sun Pharma and Cipla were up by 3.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Wipro, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia and Reliance Industries too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were flat as the US Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent to support the country's virus-battered economy. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down by 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.17 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 250 points or 0.66 per cent at 38,321 while the Nifty 50 gained by 72 points or 0.64 per cent at 11,275. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT and pharma up by 1.6 per cent each. Among stocks, Wipro was up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 284.80 per share while Tata Consultancy Services gained by 2.4 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.2 per cent and Infosys by 1.3 per cent. Pharma majors, Dr Reddy's and Cipla advanced by 4 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Bharti Airtel gained by 1.3 per cent after posting 15 per cent growth in Q1 revenue of Rs 23,939 crore on higher data usage during the coronavirus crisis but a loss of Rs 15,933 crore.
A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. After which Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The rising tension between India and China besides a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 180 points or 0.52 per cent at 34,911 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.65 per cent at 10,311. Among stocks, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged by 27.06 per cent to Rs 519.80 per share after it became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. Cipla's stock jumped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 655.80 per unit after it announced the launch of remdesivir under its brand name Cipremi. Bajaj Auto gained by 7 per cent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv climbed up by 5.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 4.4 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 per share. However, those which lost were Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC and HDFC. Meanwhile, Asian stocks held flat while trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could slow down a quick economic rebound from the downturn triggered by the pandemic. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.18 per cent while mainland Chinese stocks dropped by 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.54 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices slipped during early hours on Monday mainly due to losses witnessed in pharma and banking stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 271 points or 0.71 per cent at 37,858 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 94 points or 0.84 per cent at 11,101. Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 0.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty pharma, PSU bank and private bank down by over 2 per cent each while financial service slipped by 1.8 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 3.7 per cent to Rs 367.35 per share despite its Q1 FY21 profit showing a growth of 36 per cent at Rs 2,599 crore. HDFC Bank was down by 2.9 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.8 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.5 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.8 per cent. Pharma giants Sun Pharma and Cipla were down by 1.9 per cent each.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on July 20 following handsome gains by private banks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at 37,396 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 107 points or 0.99 per cent at 11,009. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.25 per cent and FMCG which was down by 0.2 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank and financial service up by 2.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.9 per cent and IT by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, HDFC Bank surged by 4.07 per cent to Rs 1,143.20 per share after the private sector lender reported nearly 20 per cent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 6,659 crore.
Equity benchmark indices advanced marginally during early hours on July 28 amid positive global cues with auto and metal stocks witnessing gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 132 points or 0.35 per cent at 38,067 while the Nifty 50 gained 49 points or 0.44 per cent at 11,181. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto up by 1.9 per cent, IT by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Tech Mahindra surged 3.2 per cent to Rs 686.25 per share after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 21 per cent sequentially to Rs 972 crore in the June quarter. Tata Motors accelerated by 3.4 per cent to Rs 105.15 per share while Mahindra and Mahindra gained by 2.9 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 2.2 per cent, Maruti by 1.8 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.7 per cent. The other major gainers were Adani Ports, Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services and IndusInd Bank.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 340 points or 0.96 per cent at 35,745 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.93 per cent at 10,527.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, financial service and IT by 1.3 per cent each, and auto by 0.8 per cent.Among stocks, ONGC was the top gainer by moving up 3.4 per cent to Rs 83.20 per share. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank rose by 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.The other prominent gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Grasim. Among those in the red zone were UPL, Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Equity benchmark indices snapped six sessions of gain to trade marginally lower during early hours on Wednesday's tracking mixed global cues and subdued opening of Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE..
Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Monday following handsome gains by IT stocks while Asian markets continued to flounder amid a spike in global coronavirus cases. At the closing..