Alien (1979) - Trailer

Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi chiller about seven astronauts who find intergalactic horror in deep space.

Tom Skerritt plays the captain of the spaceship Nostromo, whose crew is picked off one-by-one by a seemingly indestructable creature.

Sigourney Weaver is the tough Ripley, who faces the killer in a final showdown that made movie history.1979 | R | HBO Max / AT&T