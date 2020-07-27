Mortal remains of Amar Singh taken to crematorium in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh at the his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur on August 03. Rajnath Singh also met his family members. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have been kept at his residence in the national capital. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra paid their last respect to articulate politician. He passed away on August 01 at the age of 64 at the hospital in Singapore. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital for several months.
Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues for a long time. On March 22, he had tweeted a video from his hospital bed, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 3 weeks earlier, he had debunked rumours of his death with a message titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. A month earlier, he had posted a rapprochement message for actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two had been close friends till a falling out around a decade ago. In the political world, Singh had been considered close to Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, until he quit the party in 2010. A year later, he floated the Rashtriya Lok Manch which didn't perform well in the subsequent elections. In 2014, he had joined Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur are facing hardships due to lack of rainfall amid monsoon season. They are demanding help from the state government. Farmers have taken water on loan to produce their crops in the farms. While speaking to ANI, a farmer, Lalli said, "I have taken water on loan against 1/3rd of my agricultural produce. The lack of rainfall has adversely impacted our crops." Speaking to ANI, the Divisional Commissioner of Sagar Division, Janak Kumar Jain said, "The intensity of rainfall has been low so far, but we hope that it will increase gradually. However, instances, where farmers had to sow their crops again have not been reported until now. We will facilitate farmers if needed."
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on July 27. Prabowo Subianto was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Indonesian Defence Minister inspected Guard of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published