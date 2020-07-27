Global  
 

Mortal remains of Amar Singh taken to crematorium in Delhi
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh being taken to a crematorium in Delhi.

His mortal remains were taken from his Chhatarpur residence to a crematorium on August 03.

Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh at the his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur on August 03. Rajnath Singh also met his family members. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Political leaders, relatives pay last tributes to Amar Singh

 Political leaders, family members and relatives paid their last respects to Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital two days ago. Singh's..
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh have been kept at his residence in the national capital. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra paid their last respect to articulate politician. He passed away on August 01 at the age of 64 at the hospital in Singapore. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital for several months.

'Amar Singh was like a brother to me, I've lost a pillar of support with his demise': Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

 Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in..
Ex-Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh cremated in Delhi's Chhatarpur

 Amar Singh's last rites were conducted by his twin daughters, Drishti and Disha, at the Chhatarpur cremation ground. Singh's relatives and close friends had..
Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues for a long time. On March 22, he had tweeted a video from his hospital bed, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 3 weeks earlier, he had debunked rumours of his death with a message titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. A month earlier, he had posted a rapprochement message for actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two had been close friends till a falling out around a decade ago. In the political world, Singh had been considered close to Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, until he quit the party in 2010. A year later, he floated the Rashtriya Lok Manch which didn't perform well in the subsequent elections. In 2014, he had joined Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure back in 2013. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

Amar Singh's mortal remains reach Delhi from Singapore; taken to Chhatarpur farmhouse

 Sources close to the family of the late politico said that Amar Singh will be cremated on Monday.
