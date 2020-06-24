Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on his sister's appeal

A Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on August 03.

Malla surrendered on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on her sister's appeal.

Malla was a Naxal deputy commander and was involved in several incidents in which police personnel lost their lives.

While speaking to media, Dantewada SP, Dr Abhishek Pallav said, "Malla was a Naxal deputy commander.

He was involved in several incidents in which police personnel lost their lives."