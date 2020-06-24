Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on his sister's appeal

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met the family members of Roshan Horo in Ranchi on June 24. Roshan Horo was killed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans at Murhu block in Khunti district. CM Soren directed that the deceased's wife be given Rs 10 lakh as financial aid and a job in the block office at Murhu. While addressing the media in Ranchi on June 25, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "He (Roshan Horo) lost his life during the combing operation. We will be providing a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to his wife and we will transfer it in her bank account." "We will also provide job to his wife," Jharkhand CM Soren added. Roshan was a resident of Kumhardih village in Murhu police station area. On March 20, 2020, the CRPF was conducting an intensive operation against Naxalites near Utrudit Middle School, 2 km from the village, following reports of Naxal activities. He died after being shot by CRPF personnel during the operation.
At least three people died on spot and one got injured after a tractor they were travelling in turned turtle in Geedam area of Dantewada. The injured has been taken to a hospital. The driver of the tractor is missing.
District administration sets up a health call centre, with an aim to promote institutional deliveries in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Callers inquire about the health of pregnant women in Hindi, Gondi and Halbi languages. According to Dantewada Collector Deepak Soni, "Pregnant women are called to inquire about their health, starting one week before their estimated time of delivery and advice them to get admitted to pre-birth waiting rooms at hospitals before 3-4 days. Currently, 5 women are working at the centre."
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacted with Deans of medical colleges and doctors in the state. The meeting took place via video conferencing. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We discussed about the preparations and treatment going on in the state. Home isolation was also discussed and it was concluded that under government inspection home isolation will have benefits only. The way samples are being collected, testing is being done, it's quite satisfactory." On increasing number of cases, Bhupesh Baghel said, "From the start we have been emphasising on the rules to be followed. They are not difficult at all, maintain social distancing, wear masks and frequently sanitise your hand."
A pregnant woman was carried on a makeshift basket through a river in a village in Chhattisgarh. In the video, four men were seen carrying the women seated in a basket. The incident took place in Kadnai village of Surguja in Chhattisgarh. Ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity. The woman was later taken to the nearby government hospital. “It is not a matter of not having good health facilities. There are a few remote villages where people find it difficult to commute during rainy days,” said Sanjay Kumar Jha, Collector, Surguja. He added, “For such remote places, we are planning to use small cars to reach people. It will not be possible to reach residences of the people via cars but we will strive to reach as near their residences as possible to help the people in need.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
People across country are celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 03. A group of students in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad put 'tilak' and tied rakhis to trees. They took an oath to protect the trees and prayed for their long life. One of the students said, "We decided to tie rakhi to trees and send out a message that we should protect trees and also explained the multiple benefits we get."