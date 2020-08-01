Russia plans mass coronavirus vaccination programme to begin in October

Russia has completed trials for a COVID-19 vaccine and plans to roll out mass vaccinations in October.

According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, doctors and teachers will be the first to receive this vaccine, and it is planned that it will be sent to other Russian regions from August 10.

Murashko added that a second Russian vaccine is currently in the process of clinical tests.

Since the pandemic began, 851,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia and 14,128 have died, which places it in fourth place worldwide for the number of infections, surpassed by the United States, Brazil and India.

This footage was filmed on August 1 in Moscow.