Die-hard speedway fans in Poland's Lublin rented cranes to peer over the stadium walls and watch the races after coronavirus restrictions prevented them from entering the ground on August 2.

Speedway fans rent cranes to watch race during pandemic in Poland

Die-hard speedway fans in Poland's Lublin rented cranes to peer over the stadium walls and watch the races after coronavirus restrictions prevented them from entering the ground on August 2.

Footage shows the fans in the cherry picker-style cranes in harnesses watching the National Speedway races.