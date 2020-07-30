Iqbal Ansari accepts invitation to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple

While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 03, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on construction of Ram Temple. He said, "I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." "I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4, 5 to express their happiness," MP CM added.
Clashes broke out in the Cachar area of Assam over Ram Temple bhoomi poojan posters being put up by a few people. Two groups of people first had a verbal altercation over putting up the posters which quickly turned into stone pelting. Security officials rushed to the area and the situation was quickly brought under control. Armed paramilitary forces are presently guarding the area which has been sealed and curfew has been imposed to prevent any further flare-up. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties from the area so far. The incident comes days before the grand foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya, which will be attended by PM Modi. Preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a big success. Tight security has also been put in place to avoid any untoward incident. The temple town has been turned into a virtual fortress for the event which will be attended by top dignitaries including the Prime Minister. Watch the full video for all the details.
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact..
