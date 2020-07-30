Global  
 

Iqbal Ansari accepts invitation to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Ayodhya land dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari accepted the invitation to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

Iqbal Ansari said, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation.

I accept it." Ansari is the son of Mohammad Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

Iqbal took the mantle after his father's death.

Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Mandir to be built on the disputed site.

Foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is on August 05.

