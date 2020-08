Indian farmer invents electric bike that vertically scales 80-foot-high trees

A farmer in Bantwal, western India has created a machine that can vertically scale trees up to 80 feet high.

Ganapathi Bhat, a 60-year-old farmer, took five years to develop the tree-climbing bike which comes strapped with a back support and safety harness.

The 60-year-old, who has a Bachelor of science, built the bike so farmers could effortlessly reach the coconuts at the tree tops.

Bhat is selling his invention at the price of Rs 75,000 (£764) per unit.

This footage was filmed on August 2.