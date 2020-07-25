Coronavirus in India cross 18-Lakh mark, death toll mounts to 38,135 | Oneindia News

BY Padmavati, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter, has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease, a day after the senior BJP leader said he has contracted Covid-19.

Yediyurappa’s daughter has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in the state capital of Bengaluru where he is also admitted.

Karti Chidambaram, Congress leader and MP from Sivaganga, has tested positive for coronavirus.India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.