Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and son of former finance minister P.

Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19.

Junior Chidambaram experiencing mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

Earlier on August 02, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

