Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

Karti Chidambaram Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been..
IndiaTimes
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positiveKarti said that his symptoms are mild, and he is under home quarantine.
DNA
Indian National Congress Political party in India
I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother: Priyanka GandhiExtending warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she..
IndiaTimes
Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positiveCongress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Congress MLAs celebrate Bharosi Lal's birthday at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
P. Chidambaram Indian politician
High time Mehbooba Mufti is released: Rahul GandhiEarlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the extension of the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti..
IndiaTimes
Extension of Mehbooba Mufti's detention abuse of law: ChidambaramSenior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the extension of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is an "abuse of..
IndiaTimes
Hope President intervenes and instructs Rajasthan governor to convene assembly session: ChidambaramSenior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday expressed hope that the President will intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene a session of the..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
New 90-minute tests for Covid-19 to be rolled out
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Covid-19 tests in India cross 2-crore markThe total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the two-crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.
IndiaTimes
COVID-19 testing: India crosses 2 crore mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Karnataka State in southern India
Covid-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa 'doing well', is 'clinically stable', says hospitalThe chief minister had on Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. BS Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after..
IndiaTimes
|
|
|
|
